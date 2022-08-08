Sam Short – Naked

Indie pop singer-songwriter Sam Short is thrilled to release her new single “Naked” alongside the track’s official music video.

Sam says, “‘Naked” is essentially an ode to self-love and sensuality. It encompasses all of what it means to not only be independent, but to be empowered as a female in today’s world. I wrote the song in an effort to help myself recover from a tumultuous break-up, and I hope it helps others do the same.”

