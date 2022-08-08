Jessie Ware – Free Yourself

Jessie Ware today shares the energetic video for latest single “Free Yourself.”

Directed by Vicky Lawton, the “Free Yourself” video is loaded with infectious energy that celebrates the joy of being unapologetically yourself. A figure of empowerment draped in red silky luxury, Jessie literally puts herself on a pedestal to coach ‘names not numbers’ covered in black clothing into freeing their ‘extraordinary colors’.

Packed with catwalks of fierce self-love, the track and video are a stature of indulgence that champions a movement of fun expression.

JESSIE WARE TOUR DATES

October

6th – United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)

8th – United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)

9th – United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)

13th – United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)

14th – United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)

