Emmaline at Dazzle

August 19, 2022

Denver, CO

Shows at 7pm & 9:30pm

Emmaline is a 23-year-old singer and songwriter possessing a smoky, jazz-infused, genre-fluid voice admirable as much for the range of traditional sounds she draws upon, as for her startling freshness—fresh, as in new and innovative as well as in attitude and sly humor. Her songs are bold in statement and soft in feel, her flow supple and precise. She prides herself in being one who has listened with deep intention to her heroes—Anita O’Day and Billie Holiday, Erykah Badu and D’Angelo—and has already learned to rise above questions of category with a healthy sense of musical identity and forethought.

This Ohio artist has 2 releases: All My Sweetest Dreams and Necessity. Necessity includes “Ladylike”, “You Don’t Know What Love Is”, “Necessity” and “Peppermint Kisses.”

Emmaline is part of the new class of jazz artists. You can hear the jazz greats wrapped in her music. Her own music has the sound of being standards for years to come.

