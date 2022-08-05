The Arts Lead Sheet # 57 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Community Mini Grant Program – Denver, CO – August 7, 2022

https://webportalapp.com/sp/login/mini_grants_2022

USArtists International Grants for Artists – September 1, 2022

https://www.midatlanticarts.org/grants-programs/grants-for-artists/#usartists-international

Jobs

Studio Coordinator (Women’s Audio Mission) – San Francisco, CA

The Girls on Mic Program Manager (Women’s Audio Mission) – San Francisco, CA

The Girls on Mic Instructor (Women’s Audio Mission) – San Francisco, CA

https://jobs.gusto.com/boards/women-s-audio-mission-41ef3efa-3d6b-4cfc-bb14-268e07f35e70?mc_cid=29ddb27e0f&mc_eid=ec01493c6e

Executive Director (National Independent Venue Foundation)

https://artsconsulting.com/employment/national-independent-venue-foundation-executive-director/

Executive Director (National Independent Venue Association)

https://artsconsulting.com/employment/national-independent-venue-association-executive-director/

Marketing & Communication Manager (Women of the World) – London, UK

https://thewowfoundation.com/jobs/marketing-manager

Executive Director (Art from Ashes) – Denver, CO

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3203865883/

Opportunities

2022 Regional Biennial Exhibition: Photography – Colorado – August 19, 2022

https://biennial.gallery1516.org/

Attend SXSW 2023

https://cart.sxsw.com/

Performing Arts Readiness: City-Wide Emergency Planning in Las Vegas (Case Study)

https://performingartsreadiness.org/city-wide-emergency-planning-in-las-vegas/

Events

Colorado Theater Guild: Staging Theater Intimacy: A Conversation of Community Standards – Denver, CO & Zoom – August 8, 2022 – 7pm MST

https://coloradotheatreguild.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/coloradotheatreguild/eventRegistration.jsp?event=141&fbclid=IwAR3SWp-SJbLOiXXR-IULDNj0S-9hWHwXcG1Vnl_k4rEUngxvaskzsmAW1zc&mc_cid=8f97efafdf&mc_eid=1c21a02e0a

Immersive Denver Happy Hour & Networking – Denver, CO – August 15, 2022 – 5pm MST

https://www.facebook.com/events/1747326075631835/?ref=newsfeed

Backline & Love4Live – Tour & Wellness Workshop – August 16, 2022 – 12pm PST

https://backline.care/tour-health-workshop/

Denver Women In Music – Denver, CO – Picnic in the Park – August 21, 2022 – 1pm MST

https://womeninmusic.wildapricot.org/event-4888803

Soundgirls: Stage Management – Longmont, CO – August 21, 2022 – 1pm MST

https://mailchi.mp/3aa639ff285e/soundgirls-colorado-is-back-in-person-august-21st?e=991f4aab43

Music Pro Summit – September 6-8, 2022

http://musicprosummit.com/mps-2022-schedule/