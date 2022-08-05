Olivia O’Brien ft FLETCHER – Bitch Back

Olivia O’Brien, the LA-based singer/songwriter with over 2.3 billion global artist streams, drops the cheeky pop bop “Bitch Back” featuring FLETCHER, the brand-new single + video out today via Island Records.

“I wrote this song after one of my best friends went through a breakup,” Olivia says of the new track. “I wanted to remind her of how much fun we had together when we were both single and get her out of that breakup funk. It’s a fun, carefree, and empowering song about having fun with your girls no matter what you may be down about.”

FEMMUSIC caught O’Brien live last year here.

#oliviaobrien #Fletcher