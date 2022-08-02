Underground Music Showcase (UMS) 2022

Plasma Canvas, Pretty Loud, Cheap Perfume, Lady Denim, Gazes, Paw Paw Rob, N3ptune, Death Valley Girls, Liz Cooper at Underground Music Showcase (UMS)
Denver, CO
July 29-30, 2022
Photos by Justine Johnson and David A. Barber
#theums  #plasmacanvas  #pretty.loud.official  #cheapperfumeband  #LadyDenim  #gaze.band  #pawpawrob  #N3ptune  #DeathValleyGirls  #lizcooperofficial  #RockOnColo
August 2nd, 2022