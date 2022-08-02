Princess Chelsea – The Forest

Today (August 2nd) New Zealand born cult producer Princess Chelsea delivers her latest single “The Forest”. Recorded live in one take at ‘The Lab’ studios in Auckland, “The Forest” is a hypnotic outcry into the void; a cunningly crafted sonic metaphor about enduring dark times and emerging whole from the other side. “The Forest” comes off of Princess Chelsea’s upcoming “nervous breakdown album” Everything Is Going To Be Alright (out October 7th).

Princess Chelsea shares this of the track:

“This was the first time I have recorded a song live in the studio with my live band and the music video was filmed while we were recording it on an old VHS with funny built-in effects. We tracked all the instruments and vocals live in one take – which is the opposite of my usual process (layering audio tracks over a long period of time in my bedroom. It was a more collaborative process than usual – the live Princess Chelsea experience has always been somewhat of a surprise to people and this song and video is quite representative of my live show. The song ‘The Forest’ is about overcoming adversity, preparing yourself to mentally get through a hard situation. People often go to nature, perhaps for a run or exercise, as a form of therapy – The Forest is a metaphor for whatever you need to do to get through. For me it’s often a literal forest :).”

The track’s release comes with a music video (DP Bridget McCarthy), which shows an intimate glimpse into Chelsea and her band’s experience recording the track live at ‘The Lab’ studios in Auckland, New Zealand.

