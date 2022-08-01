Leah Kate and the F*cked Up Relationship

It’s been a slow month. I was anticipating about 10 shows in July with a convention at the beginning of the month, and a festival at the end. Right now is the slowest week. The show of the month needs no introduction. Leah Kate’s brand is screwing over the men who screwed her over. It is a well-known fact that if you date a musician, you may end up in song – for good or bad. Leah Kate has taken it to a new level. There isn’t a song in her catalog that isn’t about a relationship and revenge. “Twinkle Twinkle Little Bitch”, “10 Things I Hate About You”, “F U Anthem”, “Dear Denny”, etc… During the set Kate had a new one called “Breakup Season” which will be another winner when it comes out. Leah Kate isn’t subtle. You can spot her branding from a mile away. She still puts on a great set and needs enough material for a headlining spot and album.

Sincerely,

Alex Teitz

Editor-In-Chief

FEMMUSIC