Katy Guillen & The Drive – Bottom of Your Belly

Indie roots/rock duo Katy Guillen & The Drive ready the third single, “Bottom of Your Belly” from their debut album Another One Gained produced by Kevin Ratterman (My Morning Jacket, Heartless Bastards, Ray LaMontagne) at Invisible Creature Studio in Los Angeles.

“Bottom of Your Belly” is an anthemic push forward to overcome fear and embrace the unknown. Written in a time of transition, the song is about that agonizing pit in the core of our stomachs – “the physical manifestation of my own self-doubt, loneliness and mistrust. While it begins as a desperate outcry of feeling lost and left behind, the song culminates in courage. The galvanizing guitar solo represents an awakening of inner strength, where I welcome change with open arms,” says Katy.

Katy Guillen & The Drive are currently on tour throughout the summer including a hometown performance in Kansas City at Knucklehead’s on August 26th to celebrate the album release of Another One Gained.

JULY 29 / CARBONDALE, CO @ Steve’s Guitar

JULY 30 / GRAND JUNCTION, CO @ Ale House

JUL 31 / COLORADO SPRINGS, CO @ Black Sheep

AUG 3 / VIRGINIA BEACH, VA @ Elevation 27

AUG 4 / RICHMOND, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

AUG 5 / WASHINGTON, DC @ City Winery

AUG 19 / DAVENPORT, IA @ Alternating Currents Festival

AUG 20 / LINCOLN, NE @ The Zoo Bar

AUG 26 / KANSAS CITY, MO @ Knuckleheads

AUG 27 / DES MOINES, IA @ xBk Live

