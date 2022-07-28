Iyla – FOH

Iyla is back today with the official video for her latest single, ‘FOH,’ out now via 3T Entertainment/Astra Velum/EMPIRE. Iyla wrote the track alongside Y2, with production from her longtime collaborator Kadis.

Speaking about the track, Iyla reveals, “FOH is really about the type of relationship that is so volatile, dramatic, and explosive, that it feels like we’re putting on a show. The volume of our intensity has reached a breaking point, but I checked out of this drama a long time ago, waiting for the next entertainer.”

Directed by Janelle Ginestra and Luke Rihl, the official music video for ‘FOH’ was shot in Iyla’s hometown of Los Angeles and features choreography by Ginestra and styling by Brookelyn Styles.

Speaking about the deeper meaning reflected in the music video, Iyla shares, “The reality of the FOH video is that success takes hard work, struggle, and vulnerability. This shows the battle within us even in the moments that you don’t always win, you keep rising and fighting through every range of emotion. Sometimes life knocks you down and has no guarantees.”

