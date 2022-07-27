Plains – Problem With It

Today, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson announced an album titled I Walked With You A Ways for their new collaborative project, Plains, alongside the release of a video for the album’s lead single “Problem With It.”
The record and its accompanying North American tour, also announced today, is a one time only collaboration, which makes Plains incredibly special. It’s a moment in time, to be enjoyed right now before the project evaporates forever.
Crutchfield tells us “I’m thrilled to announce this new project and album. I’ve felt a connection to Jess’s songwriting and a kinship with her since we met years ago. Getting to lean into the influence of the music we both grew up with while also making something that feels very current and fresh to me was a great experience and I’m so happy to finally share it.”
Williamson adds “Making this record with Katie was a deeply expansive experience for me as a songwriter. I really trust her ear and sensibilities, and she encouraged me to explore aspects of my songwriting that in the past I’ve shied away from. Katie’s support was so important for me as we wrote this album. We gave ourselves permission to lean into the music that raised us and write the kind of classic timeless songs that we both grew up singing along to. For me that was The Chicks and Dolly Parton, and having a place to channel those influences was an absolute blast. My hope with Plains was to tap into something Universal. I love the album we made, and I’m so excited to play it live.”
Leave a Reply