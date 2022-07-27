Leah Kate – Life Sux

Today, rising pop punk superstar Leah Kate releases her new single “Life Sux” via 10K Projects.

The track is an anthemic pop-punk ear worm begging for you to sing along. Leah Kate is reminding listeners to live life on the edge and indulge in the “no fucks” lifestyle. She adds, “I started to get trolled on the internet and experienced a lot of bullying online. I wrote ‘Life Sux’ to remind myself that when people try to bring you down, that you should ignore the haters, focus on the good things around you and just enjoy life!”

