Pale Waves Headline Tour

Ahead of the release of their August 12 album Unwanted, Pale Waves have announced a nationwide U.S. headline tour with direct support from Gatlin. Kicking off on September 18 in Washington, D.C just days after they take the stage at Riot Fest, the tour will see Pale Waves travel the U.S., stopping in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Denver, San Diego, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 29.

Alongside the announcement, Pale Waves have also released the self-shot video for recently released album track “Reasons To Live.”

A look into the joyful, chaotic euphoria of touring and a rockstar right of passage, the monochromatic backseat rager finds the band making the most of their time stuck in traffic.

2022 TOUR DATES

July 29 – Y-Not Festival – Pikehall, Derbyshire, UK

July 30 – Kendal Calling Festival – Lowther Deer Park, UK

August 13 – Boardmasters Festival – Cornwall, UK

August 26 – Leeds Festival – Leeds, UK

August 28 – Reading Festival – Reading, UK

September 16- Riot Fest- Chicago, IL

September 18 – The Howard – Washington D.C.

September 19 – Elsewhere (Hall) – Brooklyn, NY

September 21 – Thunderbird Café – Pittsburgh, PA

September 22 – Skully’s – Columbus, OH

September 23 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

September 24 – Firefly Music Festival – Dover, DE

September 26 – Amsterdam Bar & Hall – Saint Paul, MN

September 27 – Recordbar – Kansas City, MO

September 28 – Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

September 29 – Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

October 1 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA

October 2 – Strummer – Fresno, CA

October 3 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

October 5 – Voodoo Room – San Diego, CA

October 6 – The Glass House – Pomona, CA

November 25 – Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

November 26 – O2 Academy – Liverpool, UK

November 27 – Beach Ballroom – Abderdeen, UK

November 28 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, UK

November 30 – O2 Brixton Academy – London, UK

#palewaves