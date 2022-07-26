Isabella Lovestory – Fashion Freak

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (139)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (113)
- Film of the Month (100)
- Interviews (388)
- Live Photos (804)
- Live Show Reviews (74)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (162)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (108)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (344)
- The Arts Lead Sheet (56)
- Uncategorized (10)
- Unfinished Mail (124)
- Upcoming New releases (71)
- Video of the Month (106)
- Videos (3,599)
- Website of the Month (136)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- How Caamp Became the Midwest’s Latest Folk-Rock Sensation
- Young Slo-Be’s Southeast Mentality
- Voice of Baceprot Aim to Cripple the Patriarchy With Hearts and Decibels
- Kid Bloom Digs Deeper on Debut LP, Highway
- As Baltimore’s Finest DIY Punk Band, Ravagers Get in the Van
- Keshi Isn’t Running Anywhere
- Doll Spirit Vessel Will Be Your New Favorite Band
- Horsegirl Are the Chicago Post-Punk Trio Channeling the Power of Youth
- Defcee Pays It Forward
- Friedberg’s Raw Desert Sound Hits the Road
Music Connection
- John Mayer Announces Benefit Concerts to Aid Yellowstone
- Sofar Sounds Seeks Audio Lead in Washington D.C.
- Spotify to Host NABJ & NAHJ Convention & Career Fair
- Be Featured in the Film/TV Music Supervisors Issue of Music Connection
- NUGEN Audio Presents Latest Plug-ins at IBC 2022
- A Letter from The MLC CEO, Kris Ahrend
- HARMAN Debuts the JBL VTX A6 and B15 Subwoofer
- BMG Books to Release Dave Alvin's 'New Highway'
- OneOf to Launch 'Sky's The Limit' Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection
- Lorde, H.E.R. and Lewis Capaldi Use DPA Microphones on Tour￼
Music News Underground
- The Linda Lindas share a cover of The Go-Gos’s classic 'Tonite'
- Alex G shares new song + UK tour confirmed
- Alan Parsons new album 'From The New World' out now
- A.O. Gerber shares new single ‘Hunger’
- Terminal V announces return of their Halloween event with Richie Hawtin and CamelPhat
- Jethro Tull launch video for ‘Mine is the Mountain’
- London Chamber Orchestra to expand its acclaimed music outreach programme
- What So Not shares new single 'As One (feat. Herizen)'
- Soft Cell announce 'Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret...And Other Stories: Live' album and DVD
- Djo releases new single 'Gloom' from forthcoming album
Leave a Reply