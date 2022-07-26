Isabella Lovestory – Fashion Freak

Pop star Isabella Lovestory shares the new track “Fashion Freak,” today.

Alongside the new song, which is co-produced by Chicken and Nick León (Rosalía, Denzel Curry), are Lovestory’s self-directed visuals portraying her in a white studio, strutting a treadmill runway donning various adventurous looks and browsing fashion magazines to show off her one-of-a-kind style and love of fashion.

To Isabella, the new single serves as the soundtrack to a multitude of flashy moments: “‘Fashion freak’ is for the fashionistas who simply adore looking chic. Creating the melody to ur life’s catwalk. Obsessing over clothes until u end up in the sexiest straight jacket. Making outfits with clothes that nobody else in the world owns. A beautiful tornado of colors and attitude while looking better than anybody else.”

#isabellalovestory