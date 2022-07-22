Miya Folick – 2007

2007, the new EP from much-lauded vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick, is slated for release September 9 via Nettwerk. Today, Folick shares a new song, “Nothing To See,” produced by Andrew Sarlo,

“This song is about falling in love with someone emotionally unavailable,” Folick says. “Someone whose feelings and desires were so obscured to me and themselves, that I had to become a detective. I studied their life for clues and tried to fit the role of the person I thought they’d like. Eventually we broke up, and I realized that I’d lost the plot on my own life. My body and personality and life were so populated by the interests of this person, that once they were gone, there was nothing left to see. But, to me, this song isn’t bleak. I think there’s power in being brave enough to say, ‘I was made a fool by you.’”

Additionally, Folick confirms a run of U.S. shows this fall, with stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and an extensive tour across the UK/EU with Tove Lo in October and November.

MIYA FOLICK LIVE

September 15                                          Market Hotel                                           Brooklyn, NY

September 27                                    Teragram Ballroom                               Los Angeles, CA

September 28                                         Café du Nord                                 San Francisco, CA

September 30                                      Doug Fir Lounge                                        Portland, OR

October 1                                               Madame Lou’s                                            Seattle, WA

October 29                                          3Olympia Theater                                           Dublin, IE*

November 1                                       SWG3 Galvanizers                                    Glasgow, UK*

November 2                                                Academy                                       Manchester, UK*

November 3                                              O2 Institute                                     Birmingham, UK*

November 5                                         The Roundhouse                                        London, UK*

November 8                                            La Madeleine                                          Brussels, BE*

November 9                                           Live Music Hall                                        Cologne, DE*

November 10                                              Bataclan                                                    Paris, FR*

November 12                                            Den Atelier                                     Luxembourg, LU*

November 13                                              Melkweg                                         Amsterdam, NL*

November 15                                       Astra Kulturhaus                                            Berlin, DE*

November 16                                               Stodola                                                Warsaw, PL*

November 18                                                 Vega                                         Copenhagen, DK*

November 19                                        Sentrum Scene                                              Oslo, NO*

November 21                                                 Berns                                             Stockholm, SE*

November 22                                                 Berns                                             Stockholm, SE*

* with Tove Lo

#miyafolick

July 22nd, 2022