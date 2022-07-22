Miya Folick – 2007

2007, the new EP from much-lauded vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick, is slated for release September 9 via Nettwerk. Today, Folick shares a new song, “Nothing To See,” produced by Andrew Sarlo,

“This song is about falling in love with someone emotionally unavailable,” Folick says. “Someone whose feelings and desires were so obscured to me and themselves, that I had to become a detective. I studied their life for clues and tried to fit the role of the person I thought they’d like. Eventually we broke up, and I realized that I’d lost the plot on my own life. My body and personality and life were so populated by the interests of this person, that once they were gone, there was nothing left to see. But, to me, this song isn’t bleak. I think there’s power in being brave enough to say, ‘I was made a fool by you.’”

Additionally, Folick confirms a run of U.S. shows this fall, with stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and an extensive tour across the UK/EU with Tove Lo in October and November.

MIYA FOLICK LIVE

September 15 Market Hotel Brooklyn, NY

September 27 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA

September 28 Café du Nord San Francisco, CA

September 30 Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR

October 1 Madame Lou’s Seattle, WA

October 29 3Olympia Theater Dublin, IE*

November 1 SWG3 Galvanizers Glasgow, UK*

November 2 Academy Manchester, UK*

November 3 O2 Institute Birmingham, UK*

November 5 The Roundhouse London, UK*

November 8 La Madeleine Brussels, BE*

November 9 Live Music Hall Cologne, DE*

November 10 Bataclan Paris, FR*

November 12 Den Atelier Luxembourg, LU*

November 13 Melkweg Amsterdam, NL*

November 15 Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, DE*

November 16 Stodola Warsaw, PL*

November 18 Vega Copenhagen, DK*

November 19 Sentrum Scene Oslo, NO*

November 21 Berns Stockholm, SE*

November 22 Berns Stockholm, SE*

* with Tove Lo

