Monica ft Ty Dolla $ign – Friends

Today Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum, 25-million-plus selling singer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Monica is premiering the official music video for her new single “Friends (ft. Ty Dolla $ign).”

Shot in the middle of the desert in California during a sandstorm and freezing cold temperatures, the stunning clip was directed by Sarah McColgan (H.E.R., Miguel, Charli XCX) and was choreographed by Parris Goebel (Rihanna, SZA).

