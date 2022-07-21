Madison Cunningham – In From Japan

Two-time Grammy nominee Madison Cunningham unveils a new song from her highly anticipated new album, Revealer. The song is “In From Japan”.

“I think ultimately this song is about being frustrated with the idea of purpose, and burdened by the sweeping questions that come with ‘No one’s holding you back now’ and all of the negative space that is left to make mistakes in,” Cunningham explains. “It very much reflected how I was feeling at the time—only able to speak in metaphors and having a hard time expressing what was so paralyzed in myself.”

“This was eventually recorded up at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, OR with the great Tucker Martine,” she continues. “These were some of the most special musical memories that found me in a time where I really needed the space to sprawl out and throw paint at everything within sight, and that is exactly what we did.”

She also released a live version of her song “Hospital.”

Revealer is set for release on September 9 via Verve Forecast.

Madison Cunningham begins her tour next month. FEMMUSIC saw her in 2019 and 2021.

TOUR DATES

August 2 /// Fargo Brewing Company /// Fargo, ND‡

August 3 /// Pablo Center /// Eau Claire, WI‡

August 4 /// Fine Line Music Cafe /// Minneapolis, MN

August 6 /// Majestic Theatre /// Madison, WI

August 7 /// Big Top Chautauqua /// Bayfield, WI‡

August 9 /// Foellinger Theatre /// Fort Wayne, IN‡

August 10 /// Michigan Theater /// Ann Arbor, MI‡

August 12 /// Frederik Meijer Gardens &

Sculpture Park /// Grand Rapids, MI‡

August 13 /// The Salt Shed /// Chicago, IL‡

August 14 /// Chesterfield Amphitheater /// St. Louis, MO‡

August 16 /// The Andrew J Brady Music Center /// Cincinnati, OH‡

August 17 /// Rose Music Center at The Heights /// Huber Heights, OH‡

August 19 /// Race Street Live /// Holyoke, MA

August 20 /// Thompson’s Point /// Portland, ME‡

August 21 /// Thompson’s Point /// Portland, ME‡

September 8 /// The Rooftop at Pier 17 /// New York, NY†

September 9 /// The Rooftop at Pier 17 /// New York, NY†

September 10 /// Skyline Stage at The Mann /// Philadelphia, PA†

September 16 /// Annapolis Songwriters Festival /// Annapolis, MD

September 17 /// Thunderbird Music Hall /// Pittsburgh, PA

September 18 /// Bourbon & Beyond /// Louisville, KY

September 20 /// Thalia Hall /// Chicago, IL

September 21 /// recordBAR /// Kansas City, MO

September 23 /// Fox Theatre /// Boulder, CO

September 24 /// Urban Lounge /// Salt Lake City, UT

September 26 /// The Crocodile /// Seattle, WA

September 27 /// The Biltmore Cabaret /// Vancouver, BC

September 28 /// Wonder Ballroom /// Portland, OR

September 30 /// August Hall /// San Francisco, CA

October 1 /// The Regent Theater /// Los Angeles, CA

October 2 /// Ohana Festival /// Dana Point, CA

October 3 /// Club Congress Plaza /// Tucson, AZ

October 4 /// Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery /// Santa Fe, NM

October 6 /// Beer City Music Hall /// Oklahoma City, OK

October 7 /// Deep Ellum Art Co /// Dallas, TX

October 8 /// George’s Majestic Lounge /// Fayetteville, AR

October 9 /// White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) /// Houston, TX

October 11 /// Saturn /// Birmingham, AL

October 12 /// Bijou Theatre /// Knoxville, TN

October 13 /// Terminal West /// Atlanta, GA

October 14 /// The Grey Eagle /// Asheville, NC

October 15 /// Brooklyn Bowl Nashville /// Nashville, TN

October 17 /// Haw River Ballroom /// Saxapahaw, NC

October 18 /// The Jefferson Theater /// Charlottesville, VA

October 20 /// The Sinclair /// Cambridge, MA

October 21 /// Webster Hall /// New York, NY

October 22 /// Capital Turnaround /// Washington, DC

November 27 /// Broadcast /// Glasgow, UK

November 29 /// Islington Assembly Hall /// London, UK

December 1 /// Belleville /// Oslo, NO

December 2 /// Nalen Klubb /// Stolkholm, SE

December 4 /// Vega Ideal Bar /// Copenhagen, DK

December 6 /// Nochtspeicher /// Hamburg, DE

December 8 /// Rotown /// Roterdam, NL

December 9 /// Paradiso Tuinzaal /// Amsterdam, DL

† with Mt. Joy

‡ with Lake Street Dive

#madisoncunnigham