Julien Baker – B-Sides & The Wild Hearts Tour

Today Julien Baker has released a new EP B-Sides, via Matador Records. Intimate and emotional, the 3 never-before-heard songs were taken from the recording sessions for her critically heralded third full-length Little Oblivions.

Tonight Baker kicks off The Wild Hearts Tour, an epic run of co-headlining dates alongside Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen. The tour sees these three legendary songwriters playing across North America the rest of this month through to August 26. The tour includes multiple night stands at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and New York City’s Central Park Summerstage. It consists of mostly outdoor venues, with the exception of the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and Massey Hall in Toronto. Each artist will play with their own respective band. Tickets are on sale now, and special guest Quinn Christopherson will support on most dates. Additionally, The Wild Hearts Tour has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to support people rebuilding their lives after incarceration. All dates are listed below.

JULIEN BAKER – THE WILD HEARTS – TOUR DATES:

Jul. 21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts *

Jul. 22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Jul. 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Jul. 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Jul. 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Jul. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Jul. 30 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

Aug. 02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre *

Aug. 03 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

Aug. 05 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Aug. 06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Gallivan Center *

Aug. 07 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Aug. 09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Aug. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

Aug. 11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Aug. 15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Aug. 16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Aug. 18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Aug. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Aug. 20 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage *

Aug. 21 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage *

* = with Quinn Christopherson

