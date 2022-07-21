Catie Turner – Step Mom

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Catie Turner has unconventional motives to exact psychological torture on her ex by stealing his dad in her new music video for her most recent single, “Step Mom.” The quirky and playful video was directed by Joe DeSantis.

Singer/songwriter Miki Ratsula stars alongside Catie, playing both the role of Catie’s ex and his dad, sporting a variety of comical costumes and wigs, including a silver fox mustache. Catie performed the song throughout her recent tour with Léon and it quickly became a fan favorite. See photos from the tour here.

“The Step Mom video was so much fun to make,” says Catie. “Huge thanks to Miki Ratsula for donning the mustache to make my twisted, dad-stealing psycho fantasy a reality.”

#hashtagcatie