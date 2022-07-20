Flo Milli – No Face

Today, Alabama’s very own princess of rap Flo Milli surprises fans to an early release of her debut album You Still Here, Ho ?, available everywhere now via RCA Records.

About the album, Flo Milli shares “My album creative is based on early 2000’s nostalgia. As queen of Gen-Z, this is the new age of the Roaring 20s. As a woman and creative, I feel so empowered, full of energy and full of life. I’ve decided to use social media, technology and my resources to uplift and inspire those who look up to me to use what they have, start where they are, and more importantly start today.”

To coincide with the album, Flo Milli will also release the music video for her latest single “No Face” today.

Flo recently completed a string of international festival performances, wowing fans at Wireless Festival in the UK, Rolling Loud Portugal, and more. She is set to perform at Rolling Loud Miami this Sunday.

