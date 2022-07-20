Cafuné – Running

Cafuné – the NYC-based duo of singer/songwriter Sedona Schat and writer/producer Noah Yoo – have shared an official music video for their song “Running” which is directed by Jo Gennet.

“Running” serves as the title track off Cafuné’s debut album, which was released exactly one year ago today via their own Aurelians Club label.

Last month Cafuné announced their signing to Elektra Records and shared an official music video for their breakout hit “Tek It.”

Next up Cafuné will hit the road as direct support to CHVRCHES on their North American headline tour.

CAFUNÉ 2022 TOUR DATES

7/26 – 10/03 – WITH CHVRCHES

07/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

07/27 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Roxy

07/30 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

07/31 — Richmond, VA @ The National

08/01 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

08/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

08/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08/05 — North Adams, MA @ Mass Moca

09/20 — Denver, CO @ Mission

09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight

09/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen*

09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/30 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/01 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/02 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/03 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

