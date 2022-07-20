Cafuné – Running

Cafuné – the NYC-based duo of singer/songwriter Sedona Schat and writer/producer Noah Yoo – have shared an official music video for their song “Running” which is directed by Jo Gennet.
“Running” serves as the title track off Cafuné’s debut album, which was released exactly one year ago today via their own Aurelians Club label.
Last month Cafuné announced their signing to Elektra Records and shared an official music video for their breakout hit “Tek It.”
Next up Cafuné will hit the road as direct support to CHVRCHES on their North American headline tour.
CAFUNÉ 2022 TOUR DATES
7/26 – 10/03 – WITH CHVRCHES
07/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
07/27 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Roxy
07/30 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
07/31 — Richmond, VA @ The National
08/01 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
08/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
08/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/05 — North Adams, MA @ Mass Moca
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Mission
09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight
09/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen*
09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
09/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/30 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/01 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/02 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
10/03 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
