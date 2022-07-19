The Interrupters ft Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar – As We Live

Today, Los Angeles band, The Interrupters, have released their bouncy new song “As We Live” featuring legendary artists Tim Armstrong of Rancid/Operation Ivy and Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers. “As We Live” marks the group’s fourth single pulled from their eagerly-awaited full-length In The Wild, set to drop on August 5 via Hellcat/Epitaph Records.

“Love is the fuel for everything beautiful in the world,” Aimee Interrupter shares. “Love should be approached with urgency and that’s what we are trying to capture with this song. It is truly humbling to have musical legends, Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar co-writing and singing this one with us.”

TOUR DATES:

Aug. 7th – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013*

Aug. 8th – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten*

Aug. 9th – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall*

Aug. 11th – Tolmin, Slovenia – PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022*

Aug. 12th – Igea Marina, Italy – Bay Fest 2022*

Aug. 13th – Linz, Austria – Tabakfabrik Linz*

Aug. 16th – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt*

Aug. 17th – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle*

Aug. 20th – Tiverton, United Kingdom – Beautiful Days Festival 2022*

Aug. 21st – Bristol, United Kingdom – Marble Factory*

Aug. 23rd – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Rock City*

Aug. 24th – Leeds, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Leeds*

Aug. 29th – Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Academy*

Aug. 31st – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Barrowland Ballroom*

Sept. 2nd – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute*

Sept. 3rd – London, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Brixton*

Sept. 9th – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors

Sept. 10th – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

Sept. 11th – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors – The Lot

Sept. 13th – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 14th – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 16th – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

Sept. 17th – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

Sept. 21st – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sept. 23rd – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union

Sept. 24th – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre

Sept. 25th – Las Vegas, CA – Mandalay Bay Beach Stage

