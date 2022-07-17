The Arts Lead Sheet #54 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Denver Music Advancement Fund – August 5, 2022

https://artsandvenues.submittable.com/submit/229218/2022-denver-music-advancement-fund

Jobs

Rabble Mill – Lincoln, NE

https://jobs.gusto.com/boards/rabble-mill-16d091a1-3373-4abd-aecf-19d2f0928de8

Venue Booking Agent (The Music & Booze Company) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/company/themusicandboozecompany/

Ticketing Manager (Live Nation) – Madison, WI

https://livenation.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/LNExternalSite/job/Madison-WI-USA/Ticketing-Manager_JR-50095?fbclid=IwAR2To4r_VVkUO0LNcBKwavgiCp0iwaijgZpUPN5Q9hZEUQFY_UwkvdMNAXM

Opportunities

Music Production for Women Masterclass – https://musicproductionforwomen.com/action52651427

SeriesFest: Pitch-A-Thon! Roadshows – New Deadline – July 27, 2022

https://www.seriesfest.com/submissions/pitch-a-thon-roadshow

Events