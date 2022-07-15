The Accidentals, Kaboom Collective – Mangrove

Today, Nashville-based, female-fronted, critically-acclaimed trio The Accidentals and the Cleveland-based Kaboom Collective Studio Orchestra have released “Mangrove,” the latest stunner from their forthcoming collaborative album, Reimagined, set for release on July 29th. The track is a fan favorite cut from The Accidentals’ 2013 debut LP Bittersweet.

“Kaboom Collective was honored to work with The Accidentals to arrange, perform, and record a new version of ‘Mangrove’ with full orchestra, adding a magical dimension to this already dreamy song that fans love,” says Kaboom Collective co-founder Joe Weagraff. “Liam Cummins, a student on the Kaboom Composition Team, arranged the piece with The Accidentals. He amplified the playfulness and layers within ‘Mangrove’ that make it special…its whimsical, atmospheric, and positive vibe reflects the mission of our group and our partnership with The Accidentals.” “Mangrove” follows the release of “Lady Of Lake,” the lead single from Reimagined.

TOUR DATES:

8/3 – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Cleveland, OH

8/4 – Scottish Rite Theatre (w/ support of Bradley University) – Peoria, IL

8/5 – Gallagher’s Way at Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL

8/6 & 8/7 – Mile of Music Festival – Appleton, WI

8/9 – Frederick Meijer Gardens – Grand Rapids, MI

8/11 – Fountain Point – Lake Leelanau, MI

8/12 – Heritage Park Amphitheater – Canton, MI

