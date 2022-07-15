Cyn – House With A View

Today, Cyn returns with a brand-new track, “House With A View,” an effervescent slice of pop and a perfect welcome back for the critically acclaimed artist.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, Cyn reveals, “‘House With A View’ stems from the belief that one can live the life they desire and that everyone has a right to daydream. The lyrics don’t take themselves too seriously, but they do speak to reality. Gas prices are nuts, and I’m paying off my student loans. I’m so glad I was able to fit this into a little bop about wanting something finer. It’s about manifesting security in a few forms—and a nice view wouldn’t hurt.”

The new track arrives paired with a tongue-in-cheek music video, which was shot on location in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighborhood, directed by filmmaker Kyle Newman and featuring a cameo from Cyn’s label head Katy Perry.

