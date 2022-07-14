Ian Sweet – Die A Million Times

Today, IAN SWEET (project of LA-based Jilian Medford), releases her new STAR STUFF EP, plus a visualizer for one of its tracks, “DIE A MILLION TIMES.”

“‘DIE A MILLION TIMES’ is about being stuck in a negative thought loop that you know you could escape from if you really tried but you’re not willing to let go yet,” says Medford. “A thought loop that is so painful and destructive to your brain but yet you want to keep replaying certain memories over and over. I was living in a fantasy world about a relationship that didn’t end up working out and kept inviting in the thoughts and memories that I knew would continue to destroy me but I wasn’t ready to move on from them yet in order to help myself.”

IAN SWEET will kick off a North American tour in support of STAR STUFF and her critically acclaimed album Show Me How You Disappear.

IAN SWEET TOUR DATES

Sun. Jul. 24 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

Wed. Jul. 27 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

Thu. Jul. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

Fri. Jul. 29 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

Sun. Jul. 31 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

Mon. Aug. 1 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

Tue. Aug. 2 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G #

Thu. Aug. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

Fri. Aug. 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #

Sat. Aug. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #

Mon. Aug. 8 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

Tue. Aug. 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

Thu. Aug. 11 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

Fri. Aug. 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

Sun. Aug. 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar#

#=w/ Bnny

