Sofi Tukker Free Concert Livestream July 13, 2022 10pm EST

SOFI TUKKER’s Wet Tennis Summer continues! The group have been playing the biggest headline shows of their career to ecstatic sold out crowds across the country including their shows at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall for 7,500 fans and a rapturous hometown set at the Brooklyn Mirage to a capacity crowd of 5,000. The group has partnered with NoCap for a free livestream of their show at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre for a crowd of 8,500. The livestream is on Wednesday, July 13th at 10 PM EST and is free to watch here.

SOFI TUKKER have also announced additional North American dates of the WET TENNIS Tour.

FEMMUSIC’s photos from the tour can be found here.

LAS VEGAS DJ RESIDENCY:

Sun, Aug 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ TAO Beach Dayclub

Sat Aug 27 – Las Vegas, NY @ Marquee Nightclub

SOFI TUKKER LIVE:

North American Tour

Wed, October 12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Fri, October 14 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Tue, October 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

Thu, October 20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre (new rescheduled date)

Sat, October 22 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (2nd show)

Sun, October 23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY (new rescheduled date)

Mon, October 24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (new rescheduled date)

Wed, November 30 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

Wed, January 4 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre (new rescheduled date)

Fri, January 6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (new rescheduled date)

Sat, January 7 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (new rescheduled date)

Australian Tour

Fri, July 22 – Byron Bay, NSW Australia @ Splendour in the Grass Festival (Live Set)

Sat, July 23 – Melbourne @ Forum

Sun, July 24 – Sydney @ Roundhouse

Thu, July 28 – Adelaide @ Lion Arts Factory

Fri, July 29 – Perth @ Astor Theatre

European Tour

Mon, Sept 5 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

Wed, Sept 7 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

Thu, Sept 8 – Leipzig, Germany @ Werk 2

Fri, Sept 9 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

Sun, Sept 11 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

Mon, Sept 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

Tue, Sept 13 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Thu, Sept 15 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Fri, Sept 16 – Antwerp, Belgium @ TRIX

Sat, Sept 17 – Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre

Sun, Sept 18 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg (SOLD OUT)

Wed, Sept 21- Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

Thu, Sept 22 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Sankt Peter

Fri, Sept 23 – Munich, Germany @ Freiheiz

Sat, Sept 24 – Bern, Switzerland @ Bierhubeli

Tue, Sept 27 – Vienna, Austria @ WUK

Wed, Sept 28 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park

Fri, Sept 30 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Kucukciftlik Park

Sat, Oct 1 – Cankaya, Ankara, Turkey @ Odtu Visnelik

Sun, Oct 2 – Bursa, Turkey @ Nilüfer Balat Ormani

Festival Dates

Thu, July 14 – Cluj-Napoca, Romania @ Electric Castle (DJ Set)

Fri, July 15 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock Super Rock (DJ Set)

Sun, July 17 – Boom, Belgium @ Tomorrowland (DJ Set)

Fri, Aug 19 – North East, PA @ Elements Music & Arts Festival (Hybrid Set)

Sat, September 3 – Ibiza, Spain @ Pacha – The Masquerade w/ Claptone (DJ Set)

Fri-Sun, October 7-9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits (Live Set)

Fri-Sun, October 14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits (Live Set)

Fri, December 2 – Cancun, Mexico @ Electric Zoo Adventures

