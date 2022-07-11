Gayle Headlining Tour

Gayle Headline Tour

Rising multi-platinum pop singer-songwriter GAYLE is continuing her momentous 2022 with her biggest North American headline tour to date.

The “avoiding college tour” announcement comes on the heels of GAYLE’s debut EP a study of the human experience volume one and precedes volume 2 due later this year, with more details to be revealed in the following weeks. The tour is the latest in an extensive international live schedule that has already seen GAYLE traveling on her own sold-out show run, as well as with tours supporting Tate McRae and AJR, and a two-night stand alongside My Chemical Romance in Dublin, Ireland.

GAYLE is supporting the release of her vulnerable debut EP, a study of the human experience volume one, available everywhere via Atlantic Records/Arthouse Records. A study of the human experience volume one includes such fan favorites as “ur just horny,” “luv starved,” “sleeping with my friends,” “kiddie pool,” “e-z (feat. UPSAHL & Blu DeTiger),” and “abcdefu.”

JULY

30 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

AUGUST

17 – St. Pölten, Austria – FM4 Frequency *

20 – Kiewit-Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop *

21 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival *

26 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival *

28 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival *

SEPTEMBER

22-25 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival *

30-October 1 – Concord, NC – Breakaway *

OCTOBER

7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall #

9 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room #

13 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf #

14 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford #

15 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Pride *

19 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre #

21 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall #

25 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

26 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos #

27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom #

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex #

30 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater #

NOVEMBER

1 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

2 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^

3 – Detroit, MI – El Club ^

5 – New York, NY – Webster Hall ^

7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage ^

9 – Orlando, FL – The Social ^

10 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum ^

11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room ^

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

^ poutyface

# Carlie Hanson

