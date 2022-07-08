Zoe Wees – Third Wheel

Twenty-year-old Zoe Wees returns with her new single, “Third Wheel.”

While upbeat and infectious, the highly relatable song explores the heartbreak of loving someone who’s still obsessed with their ex.

The track was produced by Patrick Pyke Salmy and Ricardo Muñoz, who helmed Wees’ debut EP, Golden Wings, which included the RIAA Gold-certified, Top 20 Pop radio hit “Control.”

The official video for “Third Wheel,” which was directed by Gabriella Kingsley (Fireboy DML x Ed Sheeran, ArrDee x Aitch), scales the song’s musical highs and plumbs its emotional depths as the singer is taken from a sunflower-packed room to a darkened bedroom to an exuberant performance with vibrantly-clad dancers.

Speaking about the song, Zoe Wees said, “It’s so awkwardly heartbreaking to be the third wheel in any relationship. Although this song’s meaning comes from a really tough moment in my own life, I hope this song will make some people reminisce about their own similar experiences as times when they learned to grow.”

