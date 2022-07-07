Isabella Manfredi – Naïve

Isabella Manfredi’s album izzi comes out in September. To celebrate Manfredi released the latest single “Naïve.”

Manfredi says of the album:

“This album has been unique in that it felt like an exploration and development of a new artist and also the culmination of a decade’s vision. It is like a beginning and an ending in that sense. That’s why I called it Izzi. Izzi was the chrome-wheel-spinning character onstage when I was with The Preatures. I wanted to capture her essence but also create space for my true adult self to have longevity and move beyond her if I needed to. I am Izzi but she is not me.”

