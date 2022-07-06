Margaret Glaspy – My Body My Choice

When Roe V Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy’s immediate reaction, like the majority of the United States citizens, was both one of anger and the feeling that something needed to be done. Channeling those emotions, she was spurred to release “My Body My Choice” which, while written by Glaspy 2 years ago, is unfortunately still relevant today.

The song is out today via ATO and Glaspy shares, “‘My Body My Choice,’ is a song of protest. Taking away resources from people who need abortions only leaves them with unsafe alternatives, and no one should be forced to experience that. It is absolutely necessary for any person who can give birth to consent to their own pregnancy. It feels absurd that we are still fighting this fight, but here we are. It’s your body, so it should be your choice.”

A portion of the proceeds from today’s single will go towards The Brigid Alliance, a referral-based service that provides travel, food, lodging, child care and other logistical support for people seeking abortions. Further, Glaspy is confirmed to play an August 7 show at Brooklyn’s Baby’s Alright benefiting the non-profit.

#margaret_glaspy