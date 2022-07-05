Oakman – Murder

Today, France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN releases the music video for their latest single, “Murder,” out now via Rude Records.

The video, directed by Aurélien Mariat, follows lead singer Marine as she hunts down a man who previously tried to kill her. Through the dense forest, Marine turns the tide on her would-be-assassin in an intense allegory of abuse.

“This song pictures sexual harassment and abuse. It tells how it can affect a person’s life and continue for the rest of their life and grow into pure hate,” says the band. “So in the music video, the victim, represented by Marine, finally becomes the murderer and the murderer becomes the victim. We are inside Marine’s head, in her revenge. But at the end we realize that she is still imprisoned and stuck in it and that she can’t escape this trauma.”

#oakmanband