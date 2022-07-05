Baby Queen – Nobody Really Cares

Baby Queen has released her new single “Nobody Really Cares” out now via Island Records.

Speaking about “Nobody Really Cares,” Baby Queen says:

“Nobody Really Cares is about realizing it’s okay to be yourself and do exactly what makes you happy, because people are selfish in nature and only have so much space inside their brains reserved for you. I think it’s really liberating to know that nobody cares about your self expression as much as you sometimes think they do, so filtering yourself to please them is pointless.”

Baby Queen will be supporting Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’ world-tour on the below dates:

July 6th – London, Eventim Apollo

July 7th – London, Eventim Apollo

#queenofthebabies