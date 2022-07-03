Nina Diaz – Personality Confession

Singer-songwriter and San Antonio, Texas-native Nina Diaz has been performing since childhood. She navigated the difficult music industry landscape as a teen with her band Girl In a Coma (signed by Joan Jett), and did not come away unscathed. She transforms those difficult experiences into lessons for healing, and shares her revelations on the new studio album titled, I Could Be You, You Could Be Me. The record comes out on August 18, 2022.

“Personality Confession” is the first in a series of music videos Diaz has produced for the album.

#ninadiazsolo