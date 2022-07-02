Piper Page – Do You Want Me Or Not

Rising pop/R&B star Piper Page’s new track “Do You Want Me Or Not?,” the second single off her upcoming debut album Based on True Events, is out today.

In explaining the song, Piper says, “I spent a lot of time confused on whether I was supposed to be exclusive with someone or not. After being ghosted for 7 weeks, I’d had enough, decided to move on, and quit asking “Do you want me or not?” I had my answer, then I wrote this song (and then he came back).”

#piperpage