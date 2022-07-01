Transviolet – Destroy Destroy Destroy

LA modern indie pop band Transviolet has released a new single titled “Destroy Destroy Destroy.”
Transviolet will appear at Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival in Columbus, OH on Aug 28.
FEMMUSIC saw Transviolet last year. See our photos at:
Transviolet with Lorelie Marcell and Little Hurt
Catch the band on tour with Mother Mother this fall.
07/16/2022 Balboa Park- San Diego, CA
08/28/2022 Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival- Columbus, OH (with The Lumineers, Young The Giant, Beach Bunny, etc)
09/29/2022 Revolution Event Center- Boise, ID
09/30/2022 The Complex (Rockwell)- Salt Lake City, UT
10/01/2022 Fillmore Auditorium- Denver, CO
10/03/2022 Uptown Theater- Kansas City, MO
10/04/2022 The Fillmore- Minneapolis, MN
10/06/2022 The Pageant- St. Louis, MO
10/07/2022 Radius- Chicago, IL
10/08/2022 Eagles Ballroom- Milwaukee, WI
10/10/2022 Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center- New York, NY
10/12/2022 House of Blues- Boston, MA
10/13/2022 Roxian Theatre- McKees Rocks, PA
10/14/2022 The Fillmore- Philadelphia, PA
10/15/2022 Buffalo Riverworks- Buffalo, NY
10/17/2022 Glow at Echostage- Washington, DC
10/18/2022 The Ritz- Raleigh, NC
10/19/2022 The Tabernacle- Atlanta, GA
10/21/2022 The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater- Miami Beach, FL
10/22/2022 Jannus Live- St. Petersburg, FL
10/23/2022 House of Blues Orlando- Lake Buena Vista, FL
10/25/2022 Fillmore New Orleans- New Orleans, LA
10/26/2022 Stubbs Waller Creek Ampitheater- Austin, TX
10/28/2022 Bayou Music Center- Houston, TX
10/29/2022 South Side Ballroom- Dallas, TX
10/30/2022 El Rey Theatre- Albuquerque, NM
11/01/2022 Arizona Federal Theatre- Phoenix, AZ
11/02/2022 SOMA- San Diego, CA
11/04/2022 Brooklyn Bowl- Las Vegas, NV
11/05/2022 Hollywood Palladium- Los Angeles, CA
11/06/2022 The Masonic- San Francisco, CA
11/08/2022 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom- Portland, OR
11/09/2022 The Showbox SODO- Seattle, WA
