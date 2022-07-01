Transviolet – Destroy Destroy Destroy

Transviolet

LA modern indie pop band Transviolet has released a new single titled “Destroy Destroy Destroy.”

Transviolet will appear at Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival in Columbus, OH on Aug 28.

FEMMUSIC saw Transviolet last year. See our photos at:

Transviolet with Lorelie Marcell and Little Hurt

Catch the band on tour with Mother Mother this fall.

07/16/2022  Balboa Park- San Diego, CA

08/28/2022 Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival- Columbus, OH (with The Lumineers, Young The Giant, Beach Bunny, etc)

09/29/2022  Revolution Event Center- Boise, ID

09/30/2022  The Complex (Rockwell)- Salt Lake City, UT

10/01/2022  Fillmore Auditorium- Denver, CO

10/03/2022  Uptown Theater- Kansas City, MO

10/04/2022  The Fillmore- Minneapolis, MN

10/06/2022  The Pageant- St. Louis, MO

10/07/2022  Radius- Chicago, IL

10/08/2022  Eagles Ballroom- Milwaukee, WI

10/10/2022  Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center- New York, NY

10/12/2022  House of Blues- Boston, MA

10/13/2022  Roxian Theatre- McKees Rocks, PA

10/14/2022  The Fillmore- Philadelphia, PA

10/15/2022  Buffalo Riverworks- Buffalo, NY

10/17/2022  Glow at Echostage- Washington, DC

10/18/2022  The Ritz- Raleigh, NC

10/19/2022  The Tabernacle- Atlanta, GA

10/21/2022  The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater- Miami Beach, FL

10/22/2022  Jannus Live- St. Petersburg, FL

10/23/2022  House of Blues Orlando- Lake Buena Vista, FL

10/25/2022  Fillmore New Orleans- New Orleans, LA

10/26/2022  Stubbs Waller Creek Ampitheater- Austin, TX

10/28/2022  Bayou Music Center- Houston, TX

10/29/2022  South Side Ballroom- Dallas, TX

10/30/2022  El Rey Theatre- Albuquerque, NM

11/01/2022  Arizona Federal Theatre- Phoenix, AZ

11/02/2022  SOMA- San Diego, CA

11/04/2022  Brooklyn Bowl- Las Vegas, NV

11/05/2022  Hollywood Palladium- Los Angeles, CA

11/06/2022  The Masonic- San Francisco, CA

11/08/2022  McMenamins Crystal Ballroom- Portland, OR

11/09/2022   The Showbox SODO- Seattle, WA

#transviolet

 

July 1st, 2022