Legacies and False Starts

Before I dive into shows I have to begin with the elephant in the room called SCOTUS. Last week I was shocked and distraught like everyone else about the Dobbs decision. I’m a little over 50, and in one stroke of a pen, the world I knew changed. We are now in unexplored territory. We have states tearing themselves apart. I’m not an optimist but I believe we will make it through this. I hope I will live another 50 years to see the pendulum swing back to sanity.

June was a very busy month. I had the pleasure of seeing Sunflower Bean end a tour. It was a lighthouse but the show was magical. Look for them to come back in the winter with Peach Pit. You can find photos of that show at:

I also saw Tori Amos. Tori Amos is an artist that pre-dates FEMMUSIC. I saw 2 of her tours before I even started FEMMUSIC. Her first album came out 30 years ago. The audience was one of the most diverse I’ve seen. It included mothers and daughters, couples of all sexes, and generations in a single room. Amos played the majority of the set of songs from her latest album, and the audience knew them…every word. It was more surprising that not as many people knew her older songs. The night was memorable like seeing an old friend, with a new partner.

I also saw She & Him for the first time. They began their tour in Denver. The tour is for their new album of Brian Wilson covers. Speaking to friends in the lobby, one commented that he didn’t even know about the Brian Wilson songs when he bought a ticket. It was not an ideal night for She & Him. The backup band was great and knew their cues but She & Him were rusty. M Ward had to keep checking the set list as the guitar tech brought out newly tuned guitars for each song. Zooey Deschanel had a tablet in front of her the whole night. The only times they weren’t rusty was when they played songs from older albums. I hope they improved through the tour. The unforced errors of opening night interrupted the natural flow and energy of what should have been a breezy night at the beach.

Finally, Benee. Benee is a New Zealand artist. I’ve been a fan for a while now. Her sold-out show was a blessing. Benee had energy and charisma. Her make-up that night was reminiscent of Harley Quinn. Her songs were fun and quick. The set was under 90 minutes and begged for an encore.

That's all from the cheap seats.

Sincerely,

Alex Teitz

Editor-In-Chief

FEMMUSIC