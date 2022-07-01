Emily Lubitz – Like I Do

Indie icon Emily Lubitz lifts the veil on her candid and bold breakthrough single ‘Like I Do’. Ferried by more than a decade spent touring with critically acclaimed indie-folk darlings Tinpan Orange, Emily Lubitz is a seasoned musician and a charismatic performer whose songwriting has undoubtedly soundtracked many a coming of age story within the Australian landscape and beyond. Now, the six-foot tall frontwoman with the gossamer voice has combined forces with Freyja Hooper on drums and Winona Miller on bass to create a new, darkly romantic vision.

“When a relationship spans many years it contains many lifetimes. This song is about looking back to when things started and how different it is now. How our lives turn and curve and the common denominator is the person we have shared it with. Actually, our partner changes and curves too and so do we, so maybe the common denominator is love. From being young musicians in Melbourne, drinking bourbon and pretending we know everything, to being the parents of three children and realising we know very little, it’s a big range. And we are still learning. Like I Do is a love song too.” – Emily Lubitz

#Emily_lubitz