Sunflower Bean – Statement on Roe v. Wade & other news

New York trio Sunflower Bean—vocalist and bassist Julia Cumming (she/her), guitarist and vocalist Nick Kivlen (he/him), and drummer Olive Faber (she/her)—released their long-awaited new album, Headful of Sugar, earlier this year. Today they release the first of a four-part installment of a behind-the-scenes mini documentary about the making of the album, which is soundtracked by “Otherside,” a song that details a recent abortion experience for Cumming. To go with the video,

Cumming shares the following statement on behalf of her and the band.

In the fall of 2020, I had an abortion.

I was stunned by the range of emotions I experienced when it was over. Women’s bodies are constantly politicized, and it didn’t feel like there was any conversations surrounding abortion touched on the nuance of loss while knowing that you had to make a decision that gives you a chance at your own life. I felt completely isolated, and like I was part of a secret club in which no members were allowed to speak to each other. I ended up in a weekly post-abortion support group for women, and wrote “Otherside” – the song that plays in this mini documentary out today – about that experience. The first time this song was ever played for anyone outside of the band was over zoom to the other women in the group.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade is an attack on women and our bodily autonomy. How long will women have to fight to be considered people? When will we have the same access to healthcare and equality, the way men in our country do? This of course does not only impacts those that identify as women or have a uterus – this is extremely detrimental for everyone in our country, including the queer and trans communities. I have been fighting for my right to live and make art on my own terms for as long as I can remember. That will never change, and now I know we have to fight harder than ever.

Olive, Nick and myself would like to encourage you to support Mayday Health, a registered health education nonprofit that can help women access abortion pills in all 50 states by mail, if you have the means to do so.

Keep fighting.

FEMMUSIC saw Sunflower Bean in June.

Tour Dates:

8/26 – Nantucket, MA @ The Gaslight

9/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Forest Hills Stadium The Big Climate Thing

10/29 – Austin, TX – Levitation

11/28 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre +

11/29 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom +

12/01 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic +

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern +

12/03 – San Diego, CA – SOMA (Mainstage)+

12/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot +

12/06 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall +

12/08 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant +

12/09 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall +

12/10 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre +

12/12 – Boston, MA – House of Blues +

12/14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia +

12/15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 +

+ supporting Peach Pit

#sunflowerbean