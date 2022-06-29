Zyah Belle – DND

Today, burgeoning R&B singer/songwriter Zyah Belle releases her latest single, “DND” via Guin Records.

Of the single, Zyah shared, “This song reminds me not to care too much! Living life on ‘DND’ means being carefree and always accepting of myself! It just feels good! I believe that the energy I invoke while creating can be transmuted to whoever is listening. So, whether you twerk or two-step, you can’t listen to this song and not move your body!”

Zyah Belle will be hitting the road, opening for Alex Isley on her upcoming Marigold Tour this summer.

Zyah Belle Tour Dates

8.10 – Cafe Du Nord – San Francisco. CA

8.12 – Voodoo Room at the House of Blues San Diego – San Diego, CA

8.16 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

8.18 – House of Blues Houston (Main Hall) – Houston, TX

