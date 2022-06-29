Nezi Momodu – On Gawd

Nezi Momodu stands out from the pack with her late 80’s / 90’s-infused melodies, hardcore messages and unique wordplay – earning her the title of “Wordplay Queen” and praise from the likes of icons like Missy Elliott and Snoop Dogg. She is also featured on “Introducing Nezi (ft. Nezi Momodu)” from Logic’s new album Vinyl Days.

She will also join Logic live on August 7th at the Dallas, TX stop of his Vinyl Verse Tour, the same week that the Nigeria-born, Dallas-based musician, visual artist and writer drops her upcoming EP, The Pound – due August 5th via Repost, SoundCloud’s artist services division.

Nezi also recently shared her latest single “On Gawd,” produced by Paven Melody​​, and returns with a video for the track – an homage to her hometown of Dallas, TX. “This video is a love letter to Dallas jigging culture,” notes Nezi. “Taking you back to late-2000s Dallas dance culture, we hit local spots and show the world how much life we breathe into our community. Hip hop is alive and thriving here and it’s time that everyone sees exactly what we are made of.”

#thenezimomodu