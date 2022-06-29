Enchanting ft Jacquees – What I Want

1017 Global Music’s Rap and R&B princess Enchanting has tapped multi-Platinum certified R&B singer Jacquees for breezy summer jam “What I Want.” “What I Want” is joined by an official music video streaming now via YouTube HERE, directed by Brittany Bowman Harris.

“What I Want” precedes an upcoming project from Enchanting and comes on the heels of her appearance on the 1017 compilation deluxe extension SO ICY GANG: THE REUP with “Large Amounts (ft. Gucci Mane).”

#luvenchanting