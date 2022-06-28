Winter – Lose You

Today, Winter has shared her new single “lose you”, a dreamlike reverie that harkens back to Samira

Winter’s earliest days, stripping her songwriting down to its core elements, crystalline and spartan. The new single comes with the announcement of West Coast tour dates with the like minded Peel Dream Magazine.

Over the course of the pandemic, Samira decamped to Studio 22 in L.A. with producer Joo Joo Ashworth (Automatic, Dummy, SASAMI) where the pair spent the many months of harsh uncertainty sharpening her songs into a fine point. “I felt like I was making music in a dark cave with an old friend and no one else existed,” Samira says of the process. Within that place of separation from the outside world, she was able to venture into the core of Winter, imbuing every musical choice with a confident intentionality, and newfound vulnerability. More so than ever before, the hypnotic rhythms of electronic music were a key reference point, as well as reliable favorites like early MBV & The Pastels.

Despite its euphoric clusters of synthesizers and skyward melodies, “lose you” is one of the most vulnerable songs from those sessions, Winter speaking to the grim realities of predatory abuse. “It’s a song about one of my saddest moments,” she explains, “where I realized that my close friend had been groomed by this older person that we all knew. I locked myself in my studio, turned on my blue light, and channeled this moment of despair through writing this song. Painting with exclamations from my Juno synth and releasing my emotions in a flurry of reverse delayed vocals.”

Tour Dates

Aug 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Braindead Studios, Genghis Cohen

Aug 12 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

Aug 17 – San Francisco,CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

Aug 19 – Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar *

Aug 20 – Seattle,WA @ The Vera Project *

* w/ Peel Dream Magazine

