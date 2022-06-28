MILCK – We Won’t Go Back

Singer-Songwriter, Producer & Advocate MILCK has shared the urgent new protest song “We Won’t Go Back” with BIIANCO, Autumn Rowe and featuring Ani DiFranco in immediate response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The story of “We Won’t Go Back” began in DC the day after the Politico leak regarding the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, which would eliminate the constitutional right to abortion. MILCK went to the Supreme Court House to participate in a rally where hundreds of people gathered in protest and the cathartic, powerful chant “We won’t go back!” became the resounding anthem.

That night, MILCK took the audio she’d recorded from the protests and created a sample that would soon become a song, which she would share on social media, offering the audio to her community with the intention that others will contribute their voices and stories. “Community is the cure for most problems, and this song was no exception,” says MILCK. “BIIANCO jumped on as lead producer and co-writer. My instagram follower @malmooge contributed lyrics. Autumn Rowe lent her vocals, and Ani DiFranco added a whole layer of badassery with her vocals and guitar.”

