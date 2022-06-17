Precious Pepala – My Eyes Only

One to watch, Precious Pepala makes her debut today with ‘My Eyes Only’, a bold arrival and opening statement from a huge new voice in UK pop. At just seventeen, Precious Pepala’s lyrics manage to contain universal sentiments that speak to her generation – ‘My Eyes Only’ is a soaring vocal showcase about vulnerability in private, wanting to hide her emotions from those closest to her.

Speaking about the track, Precious explains, “’My Eyes Only’ is a song about guarding your emotions and not wanting other people to see you vulnerable, especially in romantic relationships. The lyrics are a true and honest confession about how the way I want to be perceived sometimes contrasts with how I really am.”

#preciouspepala