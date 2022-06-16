Naomi Alligator – Don’t Get It

Naomi Alligator, the musical alter ego of Los Angeles-based songwriter and multi-media artist Corrinne James, has released a self-directed and animated video for “Don’t Get It,” the latest from her upcoming new album, Double Knot, out July 1st on Carpark Records.

