Alex The Astronaut – Haircut

ALEX THE ASTRONAUT unveiled her video for “Haircut” today, the latest single from her upcoming album How to Grow A Sunflower Underwater, out July 22 via Nettwerk. The new Claudia Bailey-directed video from singer, songwriter and storyteller dives into the power of friendship, especially while you are trying to figure yourself out.

Of the video, Alex shares, “I loved “Call Me By Your Name” when I first saw it because it was presented as a love story first, and not just a ‘gay story.’ In the same way, I wanted to show a story about gender as a story about growing up, and I think the biggest part of growing up is our friends. Claud, the director, made such a beautiful, bright narrative about two friends who are figuring themselves out side-by-side and it fit the song perfectly.” Alex continues, “It felt like we were filming a movie. We had so much fun at the shoot, and I think the video gets across the joy, terror, brightness, darkness and excitement of growing into the person that you want to be.”

