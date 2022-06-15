Grace Ives – On The Ground

Brooklyn-based musician Grace Ives released her new album, Janky Star, this past Friday on True Panther/Harvest Records.
Today, she continues the hype with the announcement of a North American tour in support of the album, and a video for one of its tracks, “On The Ground.”
“Grace was one of my students who eventually became my assistant and friend,” explains director Sara Magenheimer. “I have been rooting for her for years, so in a way this video is a love letter to her, a way of showing how much I see in her and how truly incredible I believe she is. This video is also a celebration of music videos as an art form. I referenced Warhol’s work for MTV and Deee-Lite’s videos to honor the way in which this humble form has acted as a Trojan Horse, bringing experimental moving image art into homes across the world. I love the punk vibe of this medium and this video embraces its young wild history.”
Thu. June 16 – New York City, NY @ 120 E. Broadway
Thu. Sept. 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One
Fri. Sept. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Sat. Sept. 10 – Washington, DC @ DC9
Mon. Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground
Wed. Sept. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
Fri. Sept. 16 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
Tue. Sept. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
Wed. Sept. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
Fri. Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
Sat. Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
Sun. Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Mon. Nov. 14 – Manchester, UK @ YES
Wed. Nov. 16 – London, UK @ The Lower Third
Fri. Nov. 18 – TBA, ES @ TBA
Sat. Nov. 19 – Paris, FR @ TBA
Thu. Nov. 24 – Berlin, DE @ Introducing at The Reed
