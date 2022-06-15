Grace Ives – On The Ground

Brooklyn-based musician Grace Ives released her new album, Janky Star, this past Friday on True Panther/Harvest Records.

Today, she continues the hype with the announcement of a North American tour in support of the album, and a video for one of its tracks, “On The Ground.”

“Grace was one of my students who eventually became my assistant and friend,” explains director Sara Magenheimer. “I have been rooting for her for years, so in a way this video is a love letter to her, a way of showing how much I see in her and how truly incredible I believe she is. This video is also a celebration of music videos as an art form. I referenced Warhol’s work for MTV and Deee-Lite’s videos to honor the way in which this humble form has acted as a Trojan Horse, bringing experimental moving image art into homes across the world. I love the punk vibe of this medium and this video embraces its young wild history.”

Thu. June 16 – New York City, NY @ 120 E. Broadway

Thu. Sept. 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

Fri. Sept. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Sat. Sept. 10 – Washington, DC @ DC9

Mon. Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

Wed. Sept. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Fri. Sept. 16 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

Tue. Sept. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

Wed. Sept. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Fri. Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Sat. Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Sun. Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Mon. Nov. 14 – Manchester, UK @ YES

Wed. Nov. 16 – London, UK @ The Lower Third

Fri. Nov. 18 – TBA, ES @ TBA

Sat. Nov. 19 – Paris, FR @ TBA

Thu. Nov. 24 – Berlin, DE @ Introducing at The Reed

Fri. Nov. 25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

#graceives4u