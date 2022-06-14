Hailey Haus – Flavor of the Month

Pop singer-songwriter and producer Hailey Haus has unveiled her new single, “Flavor of the Month,” her debut release with multi-GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer Gregg Wattenberg’s Arcade Records, a joint venture with Elektra Records.

“It’s a story about taking the power back in a sense,” Haus revealed about the single. “At the time, I was single, and I was trying to find the right guy. I talked to a handful of boys over this one year. In my mind, I’m looking for my husband. Behind my back, some girl said, ‘Oh my Gosh, Hailey always has a flavor of the month.’ I was so bothered, because I’m not trying to talk to a million guys for no reason; I’m looking for the right person to commit my life to. One day, I thought what she said would be a hilarious concept for a song, so I made it my own.”

She added, “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to partner with Arcade x Elektra to make this lifelong dream a reality. They have made me feel supported and a part of the family. I am so optimistic about our future ahead!”

Of the new signing, Wattenberg said, “Hailey’s powerful voice was an immediate standout, and when I learned more about her story and creative process, I knew this was an artist who needed to share her message. She is absolutely the only artist I’ve worked with that can record and produce her own vocals at the highest level. That’s rare.”

