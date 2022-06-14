Amyl & The Sniffers US Fall Tour

Amyl & the Sniffers – the Melbourne, Australia rock band fronted by powerhouse Amy Taylor – just wrapped up their triumphant stateside return for their first U.S. tour in nearly 3 years. The sold out run saw them perform at Coachella and Shaky Knees, as well as make their raucous U.S television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers, which Stereogum described as “an absolute revelation,” adding that the band “absolutely fucking ripped it.” Today, the band announces that they’re ready to do it all over again with a U.S Fall tour, featuring some of the largest venues they have ever played. Ticket presale begins June 15 @ 10:00am local time and general on-sale begins Friday, June 17 @ 10:00am local time. https://www.amylandthesniffers.com/shows

Tour dates

9/8/22 – Primavera Sound – Los Angeles, CA

9/20/22 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

9/21/22 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

9/23/22 – Terminal 5 – NYC

9/24/22 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.

9/25/22 – Big Night Live – Boston, MA

9/27/22 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

9/28/22 – Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

9/29/22 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

10/1/22 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

10/2/22 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

10/4/22 – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

10/5/22 – Sessions Music Hall – Eugene, OR

10/6/22 – Showbox Sodo – Seattle, WA

10/9/22 – Ohana Encore Weekend – Dana Point, CA

